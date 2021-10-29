Facebook Rebrands as “Meta” as Scandals Pile Up

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Facebook has changed its name to Meta as it attempts a major rebrand amid mounting scandals. The company said the name better reflects its expansion into virtual and augmented reality. It will keep the name “Facebook” for its popular social media app. The group Real Facebook Oversight Board said, “Changing their name doesn’t change reality: Facebook is destroying our democracy and is the world’s leading peddler of disinformation and hate. Their meaningless name change should not distract from the investigation, regulation, and real, independent oversight needed to hold Facebook accountable.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.