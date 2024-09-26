Families Demand Justice for Mexican Students on 10th Anniversary of Ayotzinapa Disappearances

By Democracy Now

In Mexico, protesters are commemorating the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College. Family members continue to demand justice and accountability from the members of Mexico’s armed forces and police who worked with a local drug cartel to abduct the students in Guerrero state on September 26, 2014. This is a lawyer for relatives of the disappeared.

Vidulfo Rosales: “Here we are present. The movement will continue. Whoever governs, we will continue to demand the return of our comrades alive. Whoever governs, we will continue to demand punishment for those responsible. Whoever governs, we will continue to demand the whereabouts of our 43 comrades.”

