Community Journalist in Guatemala Shot Dead

Ismael Alonzo Gonzalez

By Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Guatemalan authorities must investigate the killing of community journalist Ismael Alonzo González, determine whether he was targeted for his work, and bring those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

On Friday, March 21, Alonzo was outside his home in the western city of Quetzaltenango when two unidentified individuals dressed in black shot him and fled toward a nearby wooded area, according to news reports. Alonzo had worked for about three years as a community reporter with Despertar Occidental, a local Facebook news outlet, before stepping away from the platform in December. He continued his communication work independently and remained active as a member of the Association of Journalists and Communicators of the Southwest (APCSO).

“Guatemalan authorities must investigate whether Ismael Alonzo González was killed in connection to his journalism,” said Cristina Zahar, CPJ’s Latin America program coordinator, in São Paulo. “Attacks against community journalists are an attack on press freedom and local democracy. Authorities must send a clear message that such crimes will not go unpunished.”

According to Prensa Comunitaria, his wife, siblings, and colleagues said they were unaware of any threats against him. A preliminary investigation by Guatemala’s Observatory of Journalists—shared with CPJ— said that Alonzo covered criminal issues and was investigating criminal groups in the region. CPJ emailed Guatemala’s Public Ministry and received no immediate response.

At least six journalists have been killed in Guatemala since 1992 in direct connection with their work, according to CPJ research.

