Havana Weather for April 24-30

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Days with isolated afternoon showers

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – High pressure systems continue to influence Cuban territory, maintaining stable weather conditions. However, in the afternoons, daytime heating and local factors could stimulate convective activity in the capital.

Over the coming days, most of Havana will see little cloudiness at dawn, increasing to partly cloudy by late morning. However, in northern coastal areas, northeasterly winds will favor the arrival of clouds from the sea, leading to partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase toward inland and southern areas, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms expected.

Winds will come from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour (6 to 16 mph). Relative humidity will range from 55% to 80%. High temperatures will range between 29 and 30°C (84 to 86°F) and lows between 20 and 21°C (68 to 70°F). Sea surface temperatures will be around 26°C (79°F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.