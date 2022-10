Photo: Reuters/Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the Philippines, a veteran 63-year-old broadcaster was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila on Tuesday. Percival Mabasa, who was also known as Percy Lapid, was a prominent critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

He is the second Filipino journalist to have been murdered since Marcos took office on June 30.

Read more news here on Havana Times