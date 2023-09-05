First Africa Climate Summit Opens in Kenya

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The first Africa Climate Summit opened on Monday in Nairobi. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry pushed for the establishment of a carbon market, but many African climate justice activists pushed back against the idea. Ahead of the summit, Oxfam slammed wealthy nations for delivering a “pittance” to help East Africa confront the climate crisis. According to Oxfam, over 31 million people are currently facing acute hunger across Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan due in part to the climate crisis, which has disproportionately impacted the region.

