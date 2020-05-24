Latin America News 

First Iranian Oil Tanker Reaches Venezuela to Assist Maduro

0 Comments
Iranian oil is arriving in Venezuela to help president Maduro get the country moving again.   Photo: sputniknews.com

HAVANA TIMES – The first of five Iranian oil tankers headed to Venezuela has arrived, Iranian officials confirmed early Sunday, amid tension over the possibility the United States could attempt to halt the deliveries, reported dpa news.

“The first Iranian tanker has reached Venezuela’s coasts. Thanks to the [Venezuelan] Bolivarian armed forces for escorting them,” the Iranian embassy in Venezuela tweeted.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani had on Saturday warned the United States against launching attacks on the country’s oil tankers as they pass through the Caribbean Sea on their way to Venezuela.

“If the Americans cause problems for our oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea, we will also cause problems for them,” Rowhani said in a telephone call with Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Rowhani stressed that Iran does not want a new conflict with the US, but that the country would reserve the right to defend its interests.

“We therefore hope that the Americans will not make a mistake in this regard,” said the president, according to comments published on his office’s web portal.

The warning comes in the midst of a spat about Iranian fuel shipments to Venezuela. Five Iranian oil tankers are currently on course to Venezuela and are due arrive in late May or early June.

The US has imposed tough economic sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela and could decide to send its navy to prevent the tankers reaching their destination.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif warned that any US attack would be “illegal and a form of piracy.”

Iran has had close ties to Venezuela for many years.

 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Sunset in Varadero, Cuba.  By Alma Sljivar (Canada).  Camera: Samsung A70

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]