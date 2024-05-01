Florida’s Six-Week Abortion Goes into Effect

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect today, blocking access to the procedure before many people even know they’re pregnant. Last month, Florida’s Supreme Court ruled abortion rights are not constitutionally protected, allowing the near-total ban to be enforced. The measure has exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. Reproductive justice advocates have vowed to keep fighting, as Florida’s high court also ruled in favor of a November ballot referendum that, if passed, would enshrine abortion rights in Florida’s Constitution.

