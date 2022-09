Janildo Guajajara (en negro), Foto: Tom Phillips/The Guardian

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from Brazil, an Indigenous activist with the group Forest Guardians was shot dead Saturday in the northeast of Brazil. The Guardian reports Janildo Oliveira Guajajara is the sixth member of the group to be murdered since 2016. The group was formed to help protect the Brazilian rainforest.

