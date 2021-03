By Democracy Now

Nicolás Sarkozy

HAVANA TIMES – In France, a court in Paris has found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption charges, sentencing him to at least a year in prison for trying to bribe a judge in 2014. He’s the second French president in the modern era to be convicted of a crime. Sarkozy will remain free as he appeals his case, a process that could take years.

