Forty Democratic Lawmakers, Including Pelosi, Urge Biden to Halt Arms Transfers to Israel

HAVANA TIMES – In Washington, 40 Democratic members of Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have written to President Biden, urging him to halt new arms transfers to Israel following Israel’s killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen last week. The lawmakers wrote, “In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers.”

