Fourth Mexican Journalist Murdered in 2022

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, journalist Roberto Toledo was assassinated in the state of Michoacán Monday — the fourth Mexican media member killed in January alone. Toledo reported for the local news outlet Monitor Michoacán. The outlet’s director denounced Toledo’s murder in a video posted on social media and said their team had received several death threats.

Armando Linares: “Today the threats were ultimately fulfilled. One of our colleagues lost his life at the hands of three people who shot him in a mean and cowardly manner. We are not armed. We do not carry weapons. Our only defense is our pen.”

