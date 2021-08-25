FSLN Abandons International Forum of Political Parties

to avoid endorsing Democratic Principles

Violations of human rights in Nicaragua are “inadmissible;” sovereignty and self-determination are only “pretexts,” assures the COPPPAL president.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) formalized its departure from the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL), after refusing to ratify the democratic principles of the organization. The decision confirms the authoritarian nature of that political party and “will deepen its isolation from the international community,” the regional body warned.

The president of COPPPAL, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, pointed out that human rights violations in Nicaragua are “inadmissible,” and recalled that the FSLN had committed to respect democracy, public liberties, the right of political participation, the respect of ideological diversity and human rights, which are being violated under the “pretext” of defending the sovereignty and self-determination of nations.

“At COPPPAL we have defended the sovereignty and free self-determination of peoples like no other organization has done, but we could not allow that by invoking these principles, there will be an attempt to justify acts contrary to the democratic spirit and respect for human rights that we uphold, and we defend. That was unacceptable,” Moreno warned.

The Mexican politician explains that prior to the FSLN’s departure, the regional body “firmly but respectfully” rejected the anti-democratic practices of that Nicaraguan political party. That position “did not please some groups within Sandinismo” who decided not to ratify the principles they had assumed and left the organization that sheltered them for four decades.

“Actions that hurt the people”

Moreno recalled that in the past prominent Sandinista leaders passed through the organization of progressive parties and “COPPPAL always and at this stage with more intensity, was a staunch defender of Nicaragua, an ally in the face of unjustified aggressions, but today we cannot cover up actions that hurt the Nicaraguan people and our organization.”

In the last three years, the Sandinista regime led by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, unleased a brutal repression against all protest them. Just in the period of April-September 2018, left 325 murdered, dozens of disappeared, thousands of injured, at least 100,000 exiles and more than 1,600 political prisoners, of which more than 140 remain in prison.

In the run-up to the 2021 general elections, the Ortega and Murillo regime has undertaken a new repressive escalation. It has imprisoned and opened legal proceedings against 33 political and opposition leaders, including seven presidential hopefuls and a vice-presidential candidate, stripped three political parties of their legal status and appointed Sandinista magistrates to count the votes on November 7.

The actions of the Ortega and Murillo regime have brought rejection from the international community, which has established sanctions against Sandinista officials. In June of this year, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States condemned “the arrest, harassment, and arbitrary restrictions” imposed on potential presidential candidates, political parties and independent media outlets, but the regime has ignored all the accusations.

The COPPPAL president said the regional organization’s commitment is to multilateral dialogue, the promotion of peace, as well as the consolidation of democracy and the promotion of human rights, “with full respect for sovereignty and free self-determination of each nation.”

“My first responsibility as president of COPPPAL, which in Nicaragua I pledged to defend, was the defense of the principles that gave us origin, and I am not going to abandon this commitment made to all Latin American and Caribbean progressive forces,” Moreno concluded.

