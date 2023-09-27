FTC, 17 States Sue Amazon over Illegal Practices to Maintain E-Retail Monopoly

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states have filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The plaintiffs say Amazon illegally uses “punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies,” allowing it to charge higher prices, harming customers and weakening competition. Among other things, the complaint accuses Amazon of “burying” retailers’ discounted products so far down in search results that consumers are less likely to find them. The lawsuit could lead to a forced restructuring of Amazon.

