Gabby Giffords Speaks at Memorial for Gun Violence Victims

Gabby Giffords at the Natoinal Mall in Washington, D.C.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Tuesday, former US Congressmember Gabby Giffords, who was shot in an assassination attempt in 2011, spoke at the opening of a temporary memorial for victims of gun violence at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Gabby Giffords: “Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right, the courage to new ideas. I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together, be responsible — Democrats, Republicans, everyone. We must never stop fighting. Fight, fight, fight. Be bold. Be courageous. The nation is counting on you. Thank you very much.”

Gabby Giffords is marking her 52nd birthday today. Last night Giffords was in New York for the premiere of the new documentary, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen. Their previous film, “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” won a Peabody Award on Tuesday. Click here to see our coverage of that film.