Garífuna Land Defenders Kidnapped in Honduras

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, three Garífuna land defenders were kidnapped over the weekend in the northern coastal town of Triunfo de la Cruz.

Snider Centeno, Milton Martínez and Suany Álvarez were all taken from their homes by heavily armed men in what local leaders say is the latest attack against the community by the government of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, as Afro-Indigenous and Indigenous peoples continue to fight against mining and other extractive industries on sacred land.