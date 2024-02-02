Gaza Health Providers Confront Monumental Challenges to Save Lives Despite Destroyed Medical System

By Democracy Now

In central Gaza, the two largest hospitals in Khan Younis have run out of food amid Israel’s assault on the city. Dr. Nassim Hassan, the head of the emergency unit at Nasser Hospital, denounced Israel’s attacks on medical institutions.

Dr. Nassim Hassan: “We are talking about war and genocide against everyone. What’s happening now in Gaza, since the beginning of the war until now, is a war against hospitals, a war against the healthcare system. Yes, hospitals have been destroyed, medical storehouses, as well. Many ambulance vehicles were destroyed. Many EMS officers were martyred. There have been direct and indirect targeting of paramedics.”

On the diplomatic front, Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is reportedly in Cairo today as negotiations continue over a possible pause in the fighting and a new hostage deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also headed back to Israel in the coming days.

