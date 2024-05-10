General Strike Brings Argentina to Standstill

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, labor unions led a nationwide strike Thursday, bringing transportation and many businesses to a standstill. It was the second general strike against far-right President Javier Milei’s austerity and deregulation reforms. Milei also devalued the Argentine peso, causing prices to soar even higher and sending the nations annual inflation rate to around 300%, the highest in the world. Over half the population of Argentina lives in poverty. This is union leader Hector Daher.

Hector Daher: “The strike was a success. Success is not a goal in itself, and the success of the workers’ strike is not an objective in itself. It is a wake-up call to the authorities to find a course to rectify this social damage they are carrying out with the measures they are taking every day.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.