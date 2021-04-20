George Floyd’s Murderer Found Guilty on All Counts

By Circles Robinson

Derek Chauvin, the now convicted killer of George Floyd. Screenshot

HAVANA TIMES – With much of the USA on edge for possible massive protests or riots, and the eyes of the world watching, the most viewed act of police brutality against a Black US citizen resulted in a guilty verdict today on all counts.

The murderer, former officer Derek Chauvin, had his bail revoked and was taken into custody immediately after the verdict.

Without a doubt, cell phone cameras, social media and police cameras made the defense case extremely weak. They tried to blame Floyd’s behavior and health for his own death, but apparently were not convincing to the 12-person jury.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chavin placed his knee on his neck for over nine minutes while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” Numerous onlookers and other police officers witnessed the crime.

The killing, in front of what became a global audience, brought a rallying cry in the US and other countries for an end to the frequent police brutality against blacks and other minorities.

