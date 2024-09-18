Georgian Parliament Approves Law Criminalizing LGBTQIA Groups

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Lawmakers in the Republic of Georgia have approved legislation to begin a sweeping crackdown on LGBTQIA people and organizations. The so-called family values and the protection of minors law approved Tuesday will outlaw Pride events, LGBTQ+ gatherings and even displays of rainbow flags. Tamar Jakeli is director of Tbilisi Pride in Georgia’s capital.

Tamar Jakeli: “Our main aim was always to be very outspoken and loud on LGBTQ issues. Every year we used to hold a Pride Week. We tried to hold Pride marches. We held successfully Pride festivals, conferences and film screenings. And now we are already at the risk that we cannot hold any events, really. And this law will make it legally impossible, not just physically and politically impossible, but also legally.”