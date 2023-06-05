German Police Arrest Dozens Protesting Conviction of Anti-Fascist Activists

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the German city of Leipzig, dozens of people were arrested or detained over the weekend, as police clashed with protesters and authorities sought to ban demonstrations following the conviction last week of an anti-fascist activist. Twenty-eight-year-old Lina E. received five years in prison for attacking neo-Nazis. Three others received sentences of two to three years. Activists decried the violent crackdown on protests and public assembly.

Ende Gelände activist: “It’s unbelievable, experiencing how repressive the state and police are against anti-fascist protesters. It’s exactly the same response to climate activists. But we are standing strong together, in solidarity.”

