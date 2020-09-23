Global Heating Sees Arctic Sea Ice Shrink

By Democracy Now

Foto: Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Scientists say Arctic sea ice shrank to its second-lowest level on record this summer, due to global heating. A recent study found that the climate in the Arctic is changing so rapidly the landscape is drastically shifting. From covered in ice and snow to characterized by open water and rain. This is Laura Meller from Greenpeace.

Laura Meller: “The rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic is a sobering indicator of how closely our planet is circling the drain. And as the Arctic melts, more heat will be absorbed by the ocean, and all of us will be more exposed to the devastating impacts of climate breakdown.”

