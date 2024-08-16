Greenland Extends Detention of Anti-Whaling Activist Paul Watson as Japan Seeks Extradition

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A court in Greenland has extended the detention of US-Canadian environmental activist Paul Watson until September 5 as Denmark considers his possible extradition to Japan, where he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The 73-year-old anti-whaling activist is the founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and co-founded Greenpeace. He was arrested in Nuuk in July and is wanted in Japan for a 2010 direct action that sought to disrupt Japanese whalers. This is François Zimeray, France’s former ambassador to Denmark and one of Watson’s lawyers.

François Zimeray: “Paul Watson’s fight is not only for a world more respectful of nature, ecosystems, the environment and biodiversity, but also one of principles.”

