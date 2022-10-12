Guacamaya Leak Reveals Mexican Gov’t Sold Arms to Drug Cartels, Spied on Reporters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A massive leak of over 4 million confidential documents from the Mexican government has revealed Mexico’s military sold hand grenades and tactical equipment to drug cartels. Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense was targeted by a group of hackers known as Guacamaya.

The leak is one of the biggest in Mexico’s history. Documents also show Mexican officials monitored journalists using the Israeli Pegasus spyware and evaded cooperation with the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa. The Zapatistas are also one of the most heavily surveilled resistance groups in Mexico.

