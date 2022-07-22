Guantánamo Prisoner Who Survived Torture and Arbitrary Detention for 20+ Years Cleared for Release

The US Naval Base where the offshore prison is located on occupied Cuban territory.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Biden administration has cleared another prisoner for release from the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The United States has imprisoned Khalid Ahmed Qasim of Yemen at Guantanamo since May of 2002 without charge or trial. The human rights group Reprieve says he was severely tortured at Guantánamo — forced to sleep standing up, subjected to freezing temperatures and left shackled and unable to walk for long stretches.

The United States continues to imprison 37 people at Guantánamo. Twenty of those remaining have been recommended for transfer.