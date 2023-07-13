Guatemala AG Suspends Progressive Semilla Party as Court Sends Leader Bernardo Arévalo to Runoff

Our democracy and vote cannot be sold, stolen, or messed with.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Guatemala is facing deepening political turmoil as the Attorney General’s Office suspended the progressive Semilla party Wednesday. Just minutes later, Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal certified the results of the first round of the presidential election, sending conservative former first lady Sandra Torres and Semilla’s Bernardo Arévalo to the August runoff.

Following Semilla’s surprise second-place position in June’s first round, Torres and her allies challenged the results, leading to a review of the votes. Arévalo is running on an anti-corruption platform. He is the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, Juan José Arévalo.

