By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Protests continue in Guatemala demanding justice for two women killed in the region of Zacapa, just one week apart from each other.

Laura Daniela Hernández was shot to death in late September, and Litzy Cordón was kidnapped Monday and found dead the next day.

So far this year, at least 350 women have been violently killed in Guatemala.

Read more news on Havana Times.