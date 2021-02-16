Guatemalan Women Protest Skyrocketing Femicides

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, dozens of girls and women led a bike caravan in Guatemala City Saturday. They protested skyrocketing violence against women, children and youth in the country. The protesters rode to the Constitutional Plaza, lining up in front of the presidential palace, where they were met with police. Chants of “We just want to play in peace” echoed through the crowd of young girls.

Protester: “No more missing girls! We demand justice!”

Protests erupted following the recent killing of 8-year-old Sharon Figueroa. Her body was found last week in a northern region of Guatemala after she went missing for two days. In 2020 alone, nearly 500 femicides were reported in Guatemala, and at least 60 children were killed.

