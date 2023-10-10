Guatemala’s Attorney General Demands Crackdown on Pro-Democracy Protesters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, riot police clashed with protesters Monday as nationwide demonstrations grow, demanding the resignation of Guatemala’s attorney general and prosecutors who’ve launched mounting legal attacks against President-elect Bernardo Arévalo and his progressive Semilla party.

Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras and her backers are accused of attempting to derail the democratic process that led to Arévalo’s historic victory in August and prevent him from taking office this January.

Porras on Monday called on the Guatemalan government to repress the peaceful protesters, as Indigenous leaders and supporters continue to block dozens of roads and streets across the country. Arévalo has warned of worsening measures to attempt to quell the demonstrations, including the possibility of right-wing officials enacting a state of siege.

