Haaretz Reports Israel Prison Service Is Starving Palestinian Prisoners

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Israel Prison Service has significantly reduced food rations provided to Palestinian prisoners to the point of starvation, with many prisoners reportedly losing dozens of kilograms of body mass. That’s according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which reports Israeli officials actively concealed information about Israel’s failure to adequately feed prisoners, as required by international law. In a letter to Israel’s High Court of Justice, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued in favor of cutting rations to prisoners, calling the policy a “deterrence.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Cabinet has advanced a bill that seeks to permanently ban the Al Jazeera Media Network from operating inside Israel.

Read more news on Havana Times.