Hackers Interrupt Iranian State TV, Call on Viewers to Join Mass Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Iran, a live news broadcast on state-run television was apparently hacked Saturday evening during a segment featuring Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The hackers placed a photo of Khamenei with a target over his face on the screen, along with the messages “Join us and rise up” and “The blood of our youth is dripping from your grip.”

The image also displays photos of three women killed in recent protests in Iran, as well as Mahsa Amini, who died while in custody of the so-called morality police. Amini’s death has sparked mass demonstrations in Iran, and around the world. The group Iran Human Rights says at least 185 people have been killed in recent protests, including at least 19 children.

