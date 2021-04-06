Haiti Has Yet to Receive a Single Vaccine Dose

for its 11 million people
HAVANA TIMES – Public health agencies are warning Haiti has yet to receive a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine for its 11 million people. Further delays now appear likely to postpone a scheduled first shipment of vaccines due to arrive in May.
The Pan American Health Organization says Haiti’s government failed to apply for a pilot program that would have sped up deliveries of doses under the U.N.’s COVAX initiative.
Haiti remains in deep political turmoil after U.S.-backed President Jovenel Moïse refused to leave office after his term expired. In February, the Biden administration sided with Moïse’s claim that he can serve for another year.