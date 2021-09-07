Havana Times Loses One of its Writers

Elio Delgado Legon

The Havana Times family just suffered the loss of one of its collaborators: Elio Delgado Legón. The journalist was buried this Monday, in the Pantheon of the Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in Havana’s Colón Cemetery, after a tough fight against cancer.

Elio joined the site a few years after it was founded. Of the many pro-government journalists who were invited to write about their experiences, ideas, projects and memories, Elio was the only one who had the courage to do so. He continued writing his diary for nearly a decade, despite the harsh comments he sometimes received from readers.

His diaries were controversial because he defended the government’s positions in a publication that the Communist party frowned upon and considered illegal. Sometimes he shared his more intimate side, allowing us to know stories of his youth in rural Santo Domingo, Villa Clara, before 1959.

He lived until he was 84 years old, a life full of experiences and with the affection of his beloved family and friends.

You can read Elio Delgado Legon’s diary posts here.