Havana Weather and Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm in the Atlantic

By Yanet Díaz

Graphic: National Hurricane Center

HAVANA TIMES – The passage of tropical waves through the Caribbean south of Cuba, together with low pressures in the Gulf of Mexico, have stimulated the formation of rains and electrical storms throughout Cuba, particularly in the west. In recent days there have been significant accumulations in Havana, as well as flooding in some areas.

In the Atlantic Ocean, slightly east of the Arch of the Antilles, tropical storm Elsa has formed. It is expected to continue moving west-northwest over the Caribbean. Therefore, it is of special interest to observe this system, which could affect Cuba in its path in the coming days.

For this week, the probability of rains and storms will remain high, in addition to the possible passing of Elsa in the west and Havana by early next week. In the meantime, winds will be variable, with speeds up to 20 km/h. Humidity will continue to be high, with average values ​​around 80% and maximums close to 100%. The high temperatures will be between 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows will range between 22 and 23° C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of the development of a tropical cyclone remains high during the next 5 days. In fact Elsa is already just that.

