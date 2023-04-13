Havana Weather for April 13-19

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days in Havana with isolated rains…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – For the forecast, the Atlantic ridge located just north of the northeastern Caribbean will sustain a moderate trade wind in the eastern and central Caribbean over the weekend. Moderate winds from the northeast to the east with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h will prevail over Cuba from tonight until Friday, which will increase their intensity after the arrival of a new cold front early next week. The relative humidity will range from 80-100%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F) and the lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F). There will be isolated rains.

A warm front extends from a low pressure of 1010 Mb to the southeast, where it transitions to a stationary front extending southeast across the central Florida Keys. For the weekend, a cold front is forecast to enter the western Gulf, which will increase the winds in the northern portion of Havana. Overhead ridges combined with high surface pressure will keep overall conditions dry and stable in the western part of the country as they continue to suppress the development of deep convection. Only isolated showers associated with instability induced by the warming of the day, an increase in relative humidity in the lower layers of the troposphere, local conditions and a favorable environment in the upper atmosphere are expected.

