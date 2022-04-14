Havana Weather for April 14-20

Havana acrobatics. Photo: Juan Suarez

Warm days in Havana

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressure predominates over Cuba and its seas, which imposes a weak flow from the east, mainly over the western part of the country. Similar conditions are expected for the next few days, with heat, isolated rains, and weak winds.

The days will be warm with little cloudiness in the mornings. In the afternoons the clouds will increase with some probability of showers, mainly to the south of the Cuban capital. The wind will be from the east, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, slightly higher in areas of the north coast at sunset. Relative humidity will reach highs of 90% during the mornings and evenings. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 32°C (86 and 90 F), and the lows at 22 and 23°C (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27°C (81 F).

