Havana Weather for April 15-21

Hot with rain on Sunday

By Yanet Díaz

A Havana street scene by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of a migratory ocean anticyclone has the skies mostly clear over much of Cuba on Wednesday. These meteorological conditions are forecast to persist over the territory until the weekend, when the proximity of a prefrontal trough advancing over the Gulf of Mexico will cause intermittent showers and thunderstorms. No significant change in temperatures is expected as the front will not continue its advance southward, becoming stationary and dissipating.

The days will dawn with very little cloudiness, increasing a little in the afternoons, keeping the probability of rain low. Then rains are expected on Sunday and Monday, which can be intense in some locations, including lightning activity. The winds will be variable and weak, with speeds below 25 km/h, and light breezes in the afternoons. Humidity will remain low, ​​between 40 and 80%. The high temperatures will be at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F), and the lows between 19 and 23° C (66 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25° C (77 F).

