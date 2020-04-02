Havana Weather for April 2-8

Slightly cool early mornings

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – During this Thursday and Friday, some very isolated showers will be likely associated with a stationary front over western Cuba. For the rest of the week, partly cloudy skies and light easterly winds are expected, below 25 km/h.

The high temperatures will be between 27 and 30° C (81 and 86 F) and the lows between 18 and 23° C (64 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Meteorological conditions:

A cold front will be approaching the north coast of Cuba Thursday and will then become stationary in the south of Cuba and dissipate. High pressures and very weak winds will prevail, with mostly clear skies starting this Saturday.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, April 1



Thursday April 2, max 29° C (84 F) min 23° C (73 F)

Isolated showers

Friday, April 3, max 27° C (81 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers

Saturday April 4, max 28° C (82 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday, April 5, max 28° C (82 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday, April 6, max 29° C (84 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday, April 7, max 30° C (86 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday April 8, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy