Havana Weather for April 22-28

Isolated showers

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – A prefrontal trough has been affecting western Cuba, causing intermittent rains and storms in the capital. During the next few days, the rains will continue in the west as the front will remain stationary north of Cuba until it dissipates. Then a new stationary frontal system will replace it in this same area. Conditions conducive for rains are expected to continue through Sunday.

The days will be partly cloudy with the probability of some showers and occasional thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. The winds will be from the north and northeast, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. We will have humidity between 50 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 32° C (84 and 90 F), with the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will rise to 26° C (79 F).

