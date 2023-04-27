Havana Weather for April 27 to May 3

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days and isolated rains for the weekend…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A stationary front is currently to the south of the Gulf of Mexico imposing a regime of weak winds from east to southeast over Havana, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 80% and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 28 and 32ºC (82 and 90 F) and the Lows between 21 and 24ºC (70 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

Winds are forecast to become strong tonight through Saturday. The front should be rising to the north as a warm front beginning Thursday afternoon, bringing moderate winds through Friday afternoon. A strong cold front is expected to enter the northwest and west-central Gulf on Saturday, then move east into early next week. This will bring a slight decrease in temperatures, an increased chance of showers, and moderate to strong southerly winds over Havana early next week.

