Havana Weather for April 28 to May 4

Photo: Juan Suarez

Warm days without rain

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A migratory high-pressure center located east of Florida maintains a flow of weak easterly winds over western Cuba. This type of meteorological system inhibits the formation of deep clouds and therefore the occurrence of rain. The high-pressure system is forecast to persist for at least 3 days, causing hot weather conditions, weak winds, and no rain.

In Havana, the coming days will be warm with little change, with weak winds mainly from the east, between 10 and 20 km/h. For Sunday, the probability of rains will increase due to the passage of a tropical trough south of the island. Humidity will be between 40 and 95%. The high temperatures will be around 30°C (86 F), and the lows around 21°C (70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

