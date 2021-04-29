Havana Weather for April 29 – May 5

Hot with some rain

By Yanet Díaz

Photo studio and costume rentals. By: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – High pressures prevail over Cuba and its adjacent seas, with light winds from the east that carry isolated clouds, producing some occasional showers. A cold front is moving over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will become stationary and recede before approaching Cuba. Therefore, high pressures will prevail, with cloudy and scattered showers and winds from the southeast and east.

We will have partially cloudy days, with weak winds from the east between 10 and 20 km/h. Some scattered showers are expected in the afternoons, due to high levels of diurnal warming on the surface, as well as associated with clouds that arrive on the north coast carried by the predominant flow from the east.

Relative humidity will reach values ​​between 50 and 85%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 33° C (86 and 91 F), with the lows around 23° C (73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.