Havana Weather for April 30 to May 6

Afternoon showers in Havana



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The heat will continue in Havana, with some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons. The winds will be variable and weak, prevailing from the east with speeds below 25 km/h. Humidity will be a little higher this week, ranging from 50 to 85%.

The high temperatures will range between 30 and 34° C (86 and 93 F) and the lows at 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Meteorological conditions:



Scattered showers have been occurring in some areas of the western part of the island. The showers are expected to continue in the next three to four days with some occasional thunder storms, due to a stationary front that will be located to the southeast of the Gulf of Mexico, affecting the north western coast of Cuba.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, April 29



Thursday April 30, max 34° C (93 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Showers

Friday May 1, max 30° C (86 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers

Saturday May 2, max 30° C (86 F) min 24° C (75 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday May 3, max 30° C (86 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Monday, May 4, max 31° C (88 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Isolated showers

Tuesday May 5, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday May 6, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy