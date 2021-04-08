Havana Weather for April 8-14

Showers starting Sunday

By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – April can be considered a month of transition between the dry and rainy season in Cuba. Therefore, although some cold fronts may still arrive on the Cuban coasts, the frequency of these events is rather low. For the next few days, a high-pressure system will be imposed with the center east of the Florida Peninsula, which will generate a moderate flow from the east and southeast, with some swells on the north coast of Cuba.

The days will be partially cloudy with a low probability of rain until Sunday, when some occasional showers will be likely in the afternoons. The winds will be from the east and southeast, with speeds between 20 and 30 km/h, and some higher gusts near the coast.

Relative humidity will remain rather low, with values ​​ranging between 40 and 80%. High temperatures will rise this week to between 30 and 32° C (86 and 90 F), while the lows will be between 20 and 22° C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

