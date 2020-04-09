Havana Weather for April 9-15

Dry and windy

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Good weather conditions are expected for most of the week, with moderate to strong eastern trade winds, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h, with some higher gusts. They will be mostly dry days with low humidity values, and the probability of rain will be very low.

The high temperatures will be between 31 and 33° C (88 and 91 F) and the lows between 22 and 24° C (72 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).



Meteorological conditions:

The influence of high pressures will dominate the region in the coming days. A cold front will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, becoming stationary and weakening on Friday. In this way, it will not affect the Cuban territory. For the rest of the week good weather conditions are expected, with moderate to strong trade winds.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, April 8

Thursday April 9th ??max 31 ° C (88 F) min 22 ° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday April 10 max 32 ° C (90 F) min 22 ° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday April 11th max 32 ° C (90 F) min 22 ° C (71 F)

Partly cloudy

Sunday April 12 max 33 ° C (91 F) min 23 ° C (73 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday, April 13, max 33 ° C (91 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday April 14 max 33 ° C (91 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday April 15 max 33 ° C (91 F) min 24 ° C (75 F)

Partly cloudy