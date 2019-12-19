Havana Weather for December 19-25

Cold and rainy days in Havana



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – This forecast week we will have a new drop in temperatures in the western region of the island. In addition, cloudy and intermittent showers will predominate during the days, especially from Saturday, due to a low-pressure center that will be forming east of the Gulf of Mexico, which will move over northern Cuba.

The days will be mostly wet, with relative humidity ??above 90%. The winds will be from the northeast and north, with speeds up to 30 km/h, with some stronger gusts. The days will be cold, with high temperatures between 23 and 25° C (73 and 77 F) and lows that will range between 18 and 21° C (64 and 70 F), which is below the normal climate for December. The sea surface temperature will remain at 27° C (81 F).

Meteorological conditions:



The presence of a cold front has been causing abundant clouds and rains over Havana. The front is moving quite slowly, which will cause the cloudy skies and showers to continue during the coming hours. This thick layer of medium and high clouds will be accompanied by cold and slightly intense winds from the northeast, which will cause strong waves and sea penetration in some areas of the north coast of Havana.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, December 18



Thursday, December 19, max 23° C (73 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Isolated showers

Friday December 20, max 24° C (75 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Scattered showers

Saturday December 21, max 25° C (77 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Isolated showers

Sunday December 22, max 23° C (73 F) min 20° C (68 F)

Rain showers

Monday December 23, max 23° C (73 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Rain showers

Tuesday December 24, max 23° C (73 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Isolated showers

Wednesday December 25, max 24° C (75 F) min 19° C (66 F)

Isolated showers