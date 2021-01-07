Havana Weather for December 7-13

By Yanet Diaz

Photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Temperatures have been dropping due to the passage of a cold front. Expect generally weak winds and mostly clear skies, causing the surface to cool very quickly after sunset. This Friday another cold front will arrive with a new change of weather.

The days will see light clouds, with a low probability of rain, except for Friday, when isolated showers are expected during the day due to the entrance of the frontal system. The winds will be variable and weak, but a little more intense in areas of the north coast, with speeds up to 30 km/h. The humidity will range between 50 and 70%. The high temperatures will be between 22 and 25° C (72 and 77 F), while the lows will be between 17 and 19° C (63 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25° C (77 F).

