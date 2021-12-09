Havana Weather for December 9-15

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Good weather in Havana

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – High ocean pressures impose an easterly flow over Cuba and adjacent seas, maintaining conditions that inhibit the formation of convective clouds and precipitation. A predominance of similar conditions is expected for the next few days, with good weather, mostly clear skies and a rise in temperatures. The next cold front is expected to advance over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, but it will weaken and dissipate before hitting western Cuba.

The days will be mostly sunny and warm, without rain, with very weak winds blowing mainly from the east, at less than 25 km/h. Relative humidity will range between 50 and 90%. High temperatures will be around 30° C (86 F), while the lows at 21 and 22° C (70 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28° C (82 F).

Read more news and features from Cuba here on Havana Times.