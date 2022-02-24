Havana Weather for Feb. 24 to March 2

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days ahead

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – During these past days the weather conditions have had little change, along with a slight increase in temperatures. The anticyclonic ridge of the Bermuda High Pressure extends its axis to the southwest reaching the Gulf of Mexico, imposing on the region adjacent to Cuba an easterly wind flow that maintains moderate waves and little chance of rain and storms. A cold front will advance over the northern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, becoming stationary and decreasing in intensity before reaching the northern coast of western Cuba by Sunday night.

This week in Havana the days will be hot and dry, with very little cloudiness and a very low probability of rain, except for Sunday, when light showers and a slight drop in temperatures are expected. The winds will be from the east and northeast with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. Humidity will range between 35 and 80%. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 31°C (81 and 88 F), while the lows will range between 18 and 20°C (64 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25 and 26°C (77 and 79 F).

