Havana Weather for February 10-16

Showers and cool temperatures

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A wide band of clouds associated with a cold front extends over western Cuba. The front is advancing slowly on the island towards the south, imposing a deterioration of the weather conditions that has been perceived in Havana since the last hours. In fact, this Wednesday the occurrence of a severe local storms in the Habana del Este municipality was recorded, during which a waterspout developed that penetrated the land becoming a mild intensity tornado.

This forecast week the days will be partly cloudy with some showers mainly until Sunday. The wind will be from the northeast with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, including some gusts that may be higher. Relative humidity will range between 50 and 90%. With a further drop in temperatures this weekend, highs will be between 20 and 28°C (68 and 82 F), while lows will be between 18 and 20°C (64 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 24°C (75 F).

